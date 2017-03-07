Manufacturer Sends Details Citing Apple's iPad Pro 2 10.5-Inch Model Set To Launch This Year

A Spanish distributor allegedly received details about a case for Apple’s upcoming second-generation iPad Pro from an unknown manufacturer, a tweet picked up by Apple Insider shows.

The retailer gave details about a case for the 10.5-inch “new iPad Pro,” the picture tweeted by user Marc Alonso said. The retailer said the price for the case was unspecified until Apple made its official announcement, the retailer added. The information leaked was heavily redacted, but other details from the retailer included a PDF of the upcoming 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Pro 2: Release Date, Price

Apple is expected to launch the iPad Pro 2 before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

The new iPad Pro is expected to have a similar price as its previous version, with the 12.9-inch model selling for about $799 and the 9.7-inch model priced at $599. The 10.5-inch model could have a price ranging between the bigger and smaller models.

iPad Pro 2: Rumors, Specs, Features

Apple could release the iPad Pro featuring an OLED display with the Touch Bar feature like the latest MacBook Pro models. The Touch Bar could revamp the iPad Pro from the previous version, since the feature allows for app shortcuts, emoji access and other things.

The iPad Pro 2 is rumored to feature a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-camera. The cameras will be a boost from its previous version which featured an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera. Apple could also implement Live Photos and 4K video recording capability.

Rumors suggest the iPad Pro 2 could come with a stylus, the Apple Pencil 2. The styles is rumored to feature a magnetic strip, which would let users attach the Pencil to the tablet easily.

Meanwhile, Apple’s rival Samsung is also expected to launch its Galaxy Tab S3 and the Galaxy Book this year. The tablets were revealed last month at MWC 2017.

