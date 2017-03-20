Man dies after electrocuting himself by charging his iPhone in the bath

A man in London, England was electrocuted and pronounced dead in his home after attempting to charge his iPhone while using it in the bath. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Richard Bull’s body was first discovered by his wife, who initially assumed he had been attacked based on the severity of the burns.





Police Commissioner Craig Pattison told the Mail that he couldn’t rule out suicide when he heard the details of the incident, but after arriving at the scene, police concluded that it was an accident:

Initial circumstances indicated suicide. The question was considered in the original call, but the cable wasn’t near the bath, it had been run there to charge a mobile phone. The extension cable was on the floor and it appeared as though he had his phone charger on his chest and the part between the phone charger and the cable had made contact with the water.

As a result of the tragedy, Dr. Sean Cummings — the coroner — plans to write a letter to Apple asking the company to attach warnings to its phones. Bringing an electronic device into the bath while it’s plugged into an outlet is probably something you would avoid doing, but as unwilling as many of us are to walk away from our phones even for an instant, it’s not nearly as surprising as it probably should be that this happened.

Don’t bring electronic devices with you into the bath. Let’s keep hammering that point home.

