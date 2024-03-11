'Makes you feel like you're at the movies': Save $600 — that’s 50% — on this JBL soundbar system

The Oscars were last night, which means you might have a lot of award-winning films to catch up on. (We certainly do!) Does your home audio system stand up to those demands? If not, you can upgrade to the JBL Bar 9.1, a powerful soundbar system, for an incredible discount and hear what you've been missing.

Amazon JBL Bar 9.1 Soundbar System $600 $1,200 Save $600 Capable of supporting Dolby Atmos and putting out 820 watts of power, this stellar setup will make every line, explosion and sound effect so much better. You can also detach the battery-powered speakers from the ends to position them around the room and get true surround sound without wires. $600 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

This powerful soundbar is 50% off — you're saving a substantial $600 with this deal. It's not quite the lowest this has ever gone, but it's pretty darn close. That's a lot of savings, but it's also an immensely powerful soundbar that actually breaks apart into three separate speakers that can be moved around your living room as needed, giving you even more for your money.

Why do I need this?

Take it from a tech expert: If you're watching shows and movies with only your TV speakers, you're missing out. So much work goes into fine-tuning audio that's only apparent when you have a great sound system, and the JBL Bar 9.1 is a fantastic starting point. Sure, it's pricey, but you get a lot with the purchase: a 10-inch powered subwoofer, a soundbar and two detachable speakers that can be placed around the room to create a true surround-sound experience.

This system works with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X decoding, as well as Ultra 4K pass-through and Dolby Vision. It's not just for movies either. You can play music through Chromecast or AirPlay and make this the ultimate entertainment piece for your home. The nine-channel sound lets you hear details you might have missed before, and it can even give you an edge in your gaming. Imagine an intense match of Apex Legends where you can hear an opponent's footsteps as they sneak up on you — then try to imagine picking out those same details with your TV speakers.

This soundbar is the audio upgrade you didn't know you wanted. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Fans love this thing. One said, "This is a great soundbar! The flexibility of the removable rear speakers helps this stand out from the rest of the Dolby Atmos soundbars out there. In addition, you can calibrate it to your room. This helps customize it to your room and helps make the sound even better."

Another fan raved, "Installation and setup were a breeze. It took about an hour to mount and test. I used the Dune 4K Blu-ray for my test and discovered fantastic sound with the side speakers detached from the bar. The subwoofer discovered and connected to the main bar with no interaction from me. This is overall smaller than my previous soundbar and has far superior sound. Highly recommend! There is a much better user manual online at JBL."

"I’m a huge fan of JBL to begin with, having had several Flip speakers over the years, this sound bar is those speakers on steroids!" said a third shopper. "I love many things about this sound bar, like syncing my Bluetooth to listen to anything already on my phone as well as the wireless speakers for surround sound …no wires all over the room! This is also a definite space saver in comparison to our old Bose system with large speakers, subwoofer and receiver. No regrets with this investment!"

Another customer broke down the specific audio details. "Sound quality is good. If you're an audiophile you might find it lacking in the midrange or the Dolby Atmos not as profound as a pieced-together set, but it does make a difference and is more apparent in different movies/shows where it's done better. Recently watched the new Dune and that was an absolute treat. Gets about as loud as you'd want it to get and the sub hits hard, perhaps a bit too hard depending on the volume level and content you're watching."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

