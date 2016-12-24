This magic box turns your iPhone into a universal remote that controls any TV in the world

You’re officially too late to order Christmas or Hanukkah gifts and have then arrive in time for the start of the holidays, so if you forgot anyone on your list you’re pretty much out of luck (unless you want to actually leave your house and go to a store, but seriously, who does that?). The best way to say you’re sorry for giving someone a late gift is to make sure it’s a gift that he or she is absolutely going to love, and we’ve got just the thing for you.

The Pronto Smart Universal Remote Control turns any iPhone into a universal remote that can control any TV in the world, as well as any DVD player, Blu-ray player, and so on. The accompanying app also has an awesome visual TV guide that completely changes the way you watch TV. Seriously, you have to check it out!

Some highlights from the product page:

Compatible with iOS and select Android devices

Pronto works together with Peel Smart Remote app and Nexus 5, LG G2, Moto X, Sony XperiaZ, all Huawei phones, Samsung Note 5, S7.

Pronto works together with Peel Smart Remote app and Apple Watch, iPhone 6, 6plus, 6s, 6s plus, 5, 5c, 5s, 4s, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad 3rd, 4th gen, iPod touch.

Sleek, simplified design. Pronto, about the size of a salt shaker, fits even in the smallest of spaces where you can store it together with all of your other entertainment devices to keep your entertainment center clutter-free of boxes and cables.

Reliable connection and multiple user support.

Long battery life: Battery lifetime up to 1 year, 4 AA alkaline batteries included.

Easy setup: Create your custom entertainment control center through the Peel app. Please refer the User Guide before use.

Pronto and Peel App, Smart Universal Remote Control, Compatible with iOS and select Android dev…: $36.99

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com