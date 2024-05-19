Madison Local Schools gets 5-star rating for career tech program on state report card

Maddy Berry considers cooking to be a love language.

Berry is one of more than 300 juniors and seniors enrolled in career tech at Madison Local Schools.

"If they love the food I cook, then it makes me happy," Maddy said.

The senior learned her love of cooking in the culinary arts program, one of 11 offered at Madison. The district's career tech program was honored recently for achieving a five-star rating on the state report card.

More: Junior at Madison Comprehensive High School gets perfect score on 2 parts of ACT test

And why not? A whopping 98% of students in career tech at Madison graduate. Any district would take that figure in a heartbeat.

"I think it (five-star rating) is important, but it's not everything," said Jake Grove, completing his second year as director of career tech education. "We have areas that help students that aren't reflected on the report card."

Jake Grove, Director of Career-Technical Education at Madison Comprehensive High School, discusses the school's career tech programs.

Over 70% of Madison's juniors and senior enrolled in career tech

There is great interest among students at Madison. About 72% of juniors and seniors are enrolled in one of the programs, which include automotive technology, business management, carpentry, cosmetology, cyber security, early childhood education, electrical maintenance, health technologies, precision machining and welding.

Madison Local Schools has offerings for students in grades 7-12. They begin their journey in career tech by taking electives in food science, engineering, robotics, health sciences and medical detectives. These courses are typically offered each semester and are designed to help students explore various pathways.

As students enter high school, there are additional courses that align with career tech. These courses are in the areas of business, manufacturing, construction, information technology and food sciences. Students learn basic skills, allowing them to explore some of the career pathways before entering a two-year program.

During their sophomore year, every student at the high school will work with a career coach to develop a plan that aligns to their strengths and interests. This is done through research-based practices and skills assessments. Students are then offered an opportunity to tour program offerings and choose a pathway that best aligns to their goals.

Danielle Golab, a senior in the cosmetology program, said the tour had an effect on her decision. She immediately noticed a sense of community.

She plans to attend North Central State College and major in radiology.

"I really fell in love with doing nails," Danielle said. "I'm going to do that on the side."

As for her time in career tech, she said she gained backgrounds in a number of areas.

"It's very hands-on," she said of the program. "I think that's the best way to learn."

Danielle Golab paints the nails of Brookelyn Coulter on Wednesday afternoon at Madison Comprehensive High School.

Like Golab, Brookelyn Coulter is a senior who plans to attend North Central, where she will study business.

"A business degree will help my cosmetology career if I wanted to start my own business," Brookelyn said.

She is also glad she chose cosmetology.

"I like that everybody's willing to learn or let you learn on them," Brookelyn said. "They don't judge you too harshly when you're just starting out."

'We can't afford to fail': Husted says career tech is good for students and businesses

Career tech aligns with college credit

Each of the 11 career tech pathways align to college credit and allow students opportunities to earn industry-recognized credentials that not only align to in-demand jobs, but also help put students ahead of others applying for the same position.

Kayla Lewis is a junior who works at the Ramble Inn, a coffee shop that opened inside the high school a year ago.

"Our teacher tries to let us do it by ourselves to get us ready for the future," she said. "I love it. It's such a great environment."

She said the culinary arts students develop a bond because of their work proximity. Kayla already is working part-time at the Mansfield Family Restaurant on South Main Street.

Maddy Berry said she plans to look for a job in the food industry when she graduates in a couple of weeks.

"I get to actually start living my life," Maddy said.

She credits career tech.

"I have learned to be more confident in myself," Maddy said. "When I first started, I was a nervous wreck. This year, I can do any of the jobs."

Madison's career tech program differs from similar ones at Pioneer Career & Technology Center and the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center.

"We are our own. They have schools that feed into their pathways, whereas ours are our own kids," Grove said.

Superintendent Rob Peterson added, "Students can stay right here in our building and take a career-tech program and still have the opportunities to do all the other classes and offerings that we have.

"A kid going to Pioneer or Ashland might have to get on a bus or drive out there, so you're losing some instructional time."

Next year will mark 50 years of career tech in Madison Local Schools. Grove offered a suggestion for how the programs have lasted so long.

"I think the community is blue-collar," he said. "That's what we reflect. That's what our kids thrive at."

More: Students visit Miller Fabricating for close-up look at local jobs in manufacturing

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Madison Locals Schools prepares graduates for job success