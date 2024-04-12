'Made my daily commute safer': This bestselling $11 phone mount is key for road trips, and it's 35% off

Almost every state has a hands-free driving policy (as in, don't do it), but not every car has built-in GPS, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. So what should you do if you have zero directional sense, like me? Easy: Use a phone mount. These nifty little devices can keep your cell positioned so you can hear it or glance at it without taking your eyes off the road — perfect for long-haul getaways. Also perfect: You can snag a particularly useful, versatile one for just $11.

If you need your phone nearby while driving, either for GPS or as a streaming device for music, you need to be hands-free. Trust us: It's a lot less expensive than a ticket. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this phone mount, but it is the lowest price on the web at the moment. Either way, it's pretty darn inexpensive, and you can't put a price on safety.

Many phone holders struggle to maintain their grip when temperatures start to climb (or drop), but not this one. The Suuson can maintain adhesion in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 203°F. If you remove it and it loses its stickiness, a quick rinse with soap and water will make it like new again.

As for why you need this, we'll reiterate: Most states have hands-free driving laws. You can pay a pricey fine if you're caught glancing down at your phone. Not to mention, it's just plain dangerous to take your eyes off the road.

Hold, please. A phone mount is the smart way to watch where you're going while you, um, watch where you're going. (Amazon)

Over 5,000 drivers rely on this phone mount to help see them safely home, saying it's a five-star buy.

"It's been a game-changer for my daily commute," one reviewer said. "This car phone holder has made my daily commute safer and more convenient. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable and affordable solution to keep their phone within reach while driving."

Another said they appreciate the Suuson's versatility. "This product is amazing, the suction is amazing, has a lot of features and you have the possibility of choosing where you wanna set up your phone holder (windshield, AC vents or dash). I personally prefer the windshield, and I love it so far."

"I love how it hooks onto the air vent rather than grips it," said this motorist, who unfortunately learned the hard way. "With the two support arms, it doesn’t put any weight on the air vents, which grip-style [mounts] do; they've worn out the hinges on my previous cars' vents."

A happy shopper wrote, "I recently bought this phone holder for my car, and it has exceeded all of my expectations. I used the AC vent mount, and it is very sturdy and remains intact while driving. The adjustable arms firmly hold my phone, even during bumpy roads or sudden stops. It is easily adjustable and super easy to install, so I was able to rotate it to get the perfect angle for my needs."

Fans generally have few complaints, but some suggest that how the Suuson mounts could be better. "The button on the lower left side is a genius move! It lets me take out my phone so easily," said one buyer. "The clip was a bit fiddly to get onto the vent, but it's sturdy and secure once it's in there. The only real downside is having to give up the use of a vent."

A final reviewer wrote, "The only downside is you have to be okay with putting something on your dash with adhesive. Once [it's] in place, you likely can’t move it to a new spot."

If you spend a lot of time behind the wheel, you might struggle to keep your ride shipshape. Meet your two new best friends:

Amazon ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 Just press this goo into your car's vents, around the shifter and in any other hard-to-clean spaces, then watch the grime disappear when you pull it away. It's as fun as it is practical. $7 at Amazon

