MacOS Sequoia: Key features and what to know about Apple’s newest MacBook operating system

Apple announced big updates to its MacOS system during the tech company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday.

Although no new phones or laptops were announced at the conference, Apple's primary focus was on new operating systems for MacBooks and other devices, as well as a new focus on Apple Intelligence, the company's latest push to join in on the AI movement.

The new computer operating system, which Apple has named Sequoia, was unveiled during the WWDC keynote address. Some of its updates include improvements to iMessage, Maps, Safari, desktop organization and the ability to use an iPhone on the computer, even if the phone is located in another room.

Sequoia, along with other new operating systems for other Apple devices, will be available this fall.

Here's what to know about Sequoia, the new Mac operating system.

Apple introduced its latest MacOS, Sequoia.

What is MacOS Sequoia? When will it release?

Sequoia is the newest operating system for Macs from Apple, announced Monday at WWDC. It includes some new features that will be found in iOS18 for the iPhone and iPadOS18 for the iPad, as well as some new computer-specific features.

Apple said all operating systems will be released this fall.

What's new with MacOS Sequoia?

Apple announced new features with MacOS Sequoia, including the ability to be more expressive in iMessage and more features in Math Notes, Apple's AI math solver.

One of the biggest updates to Sequoia is Continuity with iPhone Mirroring, which allows users to control their iPhones without unlocking the phone, even if the phone is not next to them.

There's also Keychain, a password app that allows users to keep passwords on Mac, iPad, iPhone, Vision Pro and on Windows with the iCloud for Windows app. The passwords would be synched on all devices, and can automatically populate into the needed fields.

Apple has updated its internet browser, Safari, to include Highlights, which uses machine learning to highlight relevant information and Reader, which removes "distractions" from articles and adds a summary on the side. Viewer puts videos playing on a page front and center, or moves it into the "picture in picture" if you move away.

Apple expands gaming on Mac devices

Apple also announced more games coming to Mac, including "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" coming to Mac and iPad later this year.

The game, the latest in the "Assassin's Creed" series from Ubisoft, will take place in feudal Japan.

Is Apple Intelligence coming with Sequoia?

MacOS Sequoia will be equipped with Apple Intelligence, Apple's new AI feature, on Macs with the M1 chip or later.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MacOS Sequoia: Newest Apple operating system's key features, release