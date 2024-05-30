This MacBook Pro M3 is a dollar away from the lowest price we’ve seen — get it while you can

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Henry T. Casey/CNN Underscored

There’s nothing like a good MacBook Pro sale because Apple’s high-end laptops are as pricey as they are excellent. Hence, I’m excited to see that today’s deals feature one of the best laptops: the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This configuration with the M3 chip is on sale for a dollar away from the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model, with a $199-off discount. And since it may not last long, I’m writing this as fast as I can.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch With M3

12% off



Apple

You can snag this powerful MacBook Pro model with the wonderfully powerful M3 chip for $199 off in this deal. The laptop matches speedy performance with long-lasting battery life and offers an exceptional display. Clip the on-page coupon to save an additional $49.



$1,400 at Amazon

As I wrote in my MacBook Pro M3 review, this generation of MacBooks thrives for the same reason as its predecessors: excellent performance, vibrant Liquid Retina XDR displays, strong sound and comfortable keyboards. This generation also offers hardware-based ray tracing and mesh shading, tricks that some gamers will love to hear and others will politely nod their heads at. This model runs on the M3 chip, which delivers enough performance for far more than daily browsing.

Additionally, this model features Apple’s new, quite attractive Space Gray colorway, which offers a new fingerprint-resistant anodization to reduce smudging. In my testing, it proved decent (but not perfect) at that job. Still, if I’m buying one of the best MacBooks (and these have been my picks for years), I’d want to buy them in the best color options — which are Space Black or Space Gray.

If you don’t care about laptop color and could stand with last year’s still-capable M2 Pro chip (it’s just slightly slower, and still fast), I should note that Amazon is also offering a $299-off discount on the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro — knocking its price down to $1,700.

One little detail I love about the M3 Pro and M2 Pro-based MacBook Pros is that they pack the superior set of USB-C ports. Not only do they include three of the reversible ports and not two but you get Thunderbolt 4 support. Those ports allow you to connect two 4K displays on a single port rather than require you use one screen for each port like the Thunderbolt 3 ports in the MacBooks with regular M3 chips. To learn more about how Apple’s laptops stack up, check out my detailed MacBook Pro M3 versus MacBook Air M3 face-off.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com