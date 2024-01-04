Luton AI engineer wants more South Asian women in technology careers

Angelina Aziz said she is "passionate" about sharing her experience in a technology career and hopes to encourage others to try it.

The co-founder of a AI platform which helps disadvantaged students wants to encourage more South Asian women to work in the technology sector.

Angelina Aziz, from Luton, co-founded Auralyze AI, which uses real admission questions to help people prepare for university interviews.

The software engineer said: "The work force is very male heavy.

"I don't see people from my background wherever I have worked... South Asian women are far and few between."

Faris Elsayad and Angelina Aziz are hoping to make it easier for people from disadvantage backgrounds to gain university places

Ms Aziz, 22, encouraged others from her background to seek a career in technology which she said is a "very good and viable career option".

"Your work life balance is brilliant in comparison to folks in healthcare or big pharma," she explained.

According to research by employer Hired, 18% of technology roles are filled by women and a third of those are Asian.

The former Luton sixth form student said she was "very fortunate" her parents did not discourage her from a career in STEM - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"Engineering is seen as a viable career choice for men, more traditional south Asian parents don't advocate for their daughters to go into it," she said.

She added: "South Asian women are usually being told to pursue biology or medicine related careers."

Angelina Aziz said she is "fortunate" she has been encouraged by her family to pursue a career in technology

The software engineer met Faris Elsayad at a Muslims in Tech event in January 2023.

Two weeks after they started working together they created the first prototype for Auralyse AI which is now available for people to use online for free.

"Students from less affluent backgrounds are less likely to apply and get offers at their dream schools," Ms Aziz explained.

She said she attended a "poorly performing public school" in Luton and many of her friends "didn't know how to present themselves or what admission committees look for."

Currently their platform focuses on those looking to study subjects such as dentistry or medicine as Mr Elsayad comes from a background in dentistry.

Users record themselves answering questions from admission interviews and the AI provides feedback on their communication skills and how well they answered the question.

Candidates are then provided with advice about how they can improve.

"We're just trying to fill in that gap for people that don't have the same level of access and resources," she said.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830