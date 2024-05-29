Lt. Gov. Austin Davis will be keynote speaker at Aerium Summit

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis has been added to the list of distinguished speakers at this week’s Aerium Summit 2024 at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

Davis will be the keynote speaker Thursday for the Aerium Summit’s opening general session on its closing day.

The session begins at 9 a.m. Thursday and will also feature remarks by Thomas Chernisky, Cambria County commissioner; Cambria County Emergency Management Agency and 911 Executive Director Art Martynuska; and county Geographic Information Systems Director Steve Kocsis.

Davis recently hosted the first-ever Aerospace Day at the Capitol in Harrisburg, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to advancing the state’s aviation and aerospace industries, the Aerium press release said.

“His dedication and passion make us even more excited to welcome him to our event,” the release continued.

“Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear from our trailblazing lieutenant governor.”

The three-day summit got underway Tuesday with the opening of the exhibition area, a tour of the Lockheed Martin hangar and student activities.

There will also be Nulton Aviation flight simulator and Nulton Aviation discovery flights through the day, along with Pennsylvania National Guard tours and more Lockheed Martin tours.

For others using the airport’s commuter flights, Airport Manager Cory Cree says there should be little inconvenience.

Airport employees have been coordinating with Aerium organizers to see airport operations continue without inconveniencing passengers.

“It won’t affect operations,” Cree said. “Passengers for our commuter service will be able to park in the parking lot.

“Those going to Aerium will be directed to off-site lots.”