Los Alamos' UbiQD receives inaugural state grant

May 20—Los Alamos-based UbiQD, a quantum-dot manufacturer, is set to receive more than $600,000 from the state as part of the New Mexico Economic Development Department's Advanced Energy Award Pilot Program.

The grants, state officials said in a news release, "focus on advanced energy innovation and commercialization from New Mexico companies developing a unique product with strong growth potential." The program was first announced last fall with the grants announced last week being the inaugural round.

Administered by the department's Office of Strategy, Science and Technology, UbiQD will receive $617,500. Company officials say they will use the funding to expand solar energy initiatives in the state, including UbiQD's quantum-dot technology.

That tech from UbiQD earned it recognition at South by Southwest earlier this year when it showed off its UbiGro Cover, which the company says "integrates fluorescent QD technology into a first-of-its-kind extruded greenhouse cover film, which enables lower prices, wider formats, and higher performance."

In a statement, UbiQD founder and CEO Hunter McDaniel said the state funding helps UbiQD "double down on establishing a new vector in the solar industry supply chain here in the Land of Enchantment.

"New Mexico is quickly becoming a national leader in the advanced energy economy, and I am excited to be part of that story," he added.

Others New Mexico companies receiving money through the grant program include TS-Nano Technology, Sigma Advanced Technologies, Pajarito Powder, Hydrosonics, GridFlow and Flow Aluminum.