Lori Hawkins, Michael Dell among 8 tech greats inducted into Austin Tech Hall of Fame

Veteran American-Statesman business reporter Lori Hawkins was posthumously inducted into the newly launched Austin Tech Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council, said the idea of a Tech Hall of Fame came to him on a run, and the thought was met with resounding support from the council’s board members.

Singer did a quick search to be sure this had not been done before. The one link that came up informed him of a single person, Bill Wood, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013. He stood as the sole honoree for 11 years until Tuesday night.

The Austin Technology Council honored 10 people to celebrate the past, present and future of the Austin technology community. Eight were inducted into the Tech Hall of Fame as the 2023 legacy class, a ninth was announced as a 2024 inductee and another honored with the First Time Founder Award.

Hawkins was among the eight inducted in the 2023 legacy class. Hawkins, who wrote at the Statesman for 30 years, died in March at age 57 from complications after a medical procedure.

“We used to come to these events, and she could work a room unlike anybody you’ve ever seen,” longtime friend Michelle Breyer said. “If she had been here tonight, she would have known everybody here. She would have been hugging people, and you would have been able to hear her laugh. Even if you didn’t know her, by the end of the night you would have. She was magic.”

Hawkins’ husband, Paul Sunby, accepted the award on her behalf. He said when he got the call that she was being honored, he was absolutely stunned that his wife was important enough in the tech community that the council felt she belonged in the legacy class.

Looking at the crowd of 200, Sunby said seeing his wife immortalized in the Hall of Fame beside their two children was particularly special.

“To them, she was just ‘Mom,’” he said. “They really didn’t pay much attention to her professional world at all. So for them, it’s really eye-opening to see what impact she had on people and how well respected she was.”

In celebration of Lori Hawkins being honored at the Tuesday, June 3 ceremony, friend and former co-worker Lilly Rockwell, daughter Sora Sunby, husband Paul Sunby, son Will Sunby and friend and former co-worker Michelle Breyer were in attendance.

Singer said he is delighted that she was included in the 2023 class as she was integral to the foundations of Austin tech. He named the Statesman's former technology section, Tech Monday, as an example.

“Everybody on Monday would rush to get their paper, throw everything else aside, grab Tech Monday and read it," Singer said. "That's the Austin tech I remember. And Lori was such a big part of it.”

Alongside Hawkins, Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies; Adm. Bobby Inman, formerly U.S. deputy director of the CIA; Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates; George Kozmetzky, co-founder of Teledyne; John Sibley Butler, professor emeritus in the McCombs School of Business; Jimmy Treybig, founder of Tandem Computers; and James Truchar, CEO of National Instruments, were inducted as the 2023 legacy class.

In the spirit of looking to the future, the Austin Technology Council announced Joyce Durst, co-founder and CEO of Growth Acceleration Partners, as the 2024 Hall of Fame inductee.

Durst told the crowd that she was grateful to those honored before her as she had been guided by their pioneering spirit, innovation and belief that “Austin could be a sort of Oz where dreams can come true for all kinds of people and all kinds of entrepreneurs.”

The First Time Founder Award, an honor created as a commitment to Austin’s best days ahead, was given to Ashley Rose. Rose is the CEO and co-founder of Living Security, which helps companies reduce cybersecurity risk.

As the event came to a close, Singer said the Austin Technology Council intends to continue to induct outstanding tech individuals to the Tech Hall of Fame annually.

“It really has been one of the biggest honors of my career to have to call all these people and tell them that we were adding them or their loved ones into the Hall of Fame,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lori Hawkins, Michael Dell among Austin Tech Hall of Fame inductees