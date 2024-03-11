It looks like Elon Musk will help launch a new Ad Astra school on a former horse ranch in Texas this summer

A job listing indicates that a new Montessori Ad Astra school will open this summer.

The listing says the school will be set in over 40 acres of land on a former horse ranch.

Musk cofounded Ad Astra in 2014.

A job listing indicates that Elon Musk is planning to launch a new Ad Astra school in Texas.



An advert for a position at the school says the school is located on a "former horse ranch on some-forty acres of Texas plain" and that it's slated to open this summer.

Business Insider previously reported that Musk was planning to launch a new private K-12 school in the state. He is also planning to build a university in Texas and has donated around $100 million to the project.



Musk cofounded Ad Astra in 2014 with Josh Dahn. While there had been reports that the school had since closed, Dahn confirmed that it's now based at SpaceX's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

Ad Astra appears to be partnering with Xplor Education, a firm that provides software for childcare operators, to form the new Montessori school.

The job listing was first reported by The New York Times but it's not clear when it was posted.

Montessori schools favor a "hands on, self paced" approach, according to the Maria Montessori Institute website.

The ad also says that it will be based in Bastrop, Texas, and will include primary and lower elementary education.

Musk's tunnel construction firm, The Boring Company, is based in Bastrop, Texas. Tesla is headquartered in nearby Austin, and SpaceX's spaceport, Starbase, is also located in Texas.

Students of the school could be children of Musk's employees. The ad stated: "While their parents support the breakthroughs that expand the realm of human possibility, their children will grow into the next generation of innovators in a way that only authentic Montessori can provide."

The listing includes a photo of a one-story building with a garage and driveway with trees surrounding it.

Musk's school has previously been touted as a company perk for SpaceX executives, two former execs told The Times. However, they said it was extremely difficult for employees to get their children admitted.

According to the report, five of Ad Astra's 14 students in its first year were Musk's children and it initially operated out of his Bel Air home.



Elon Musk and Xplor Education didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment, made outside of normal working hours.

