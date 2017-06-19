Look what researchers found in the ocean off Australia

Deep-sea researchers working off the coast of Australia continue to find some pretty stunning examples of never-before-seen ocean life. Late last month, the group showed one of their more impressive catches — a “faceless” fish which has a small mouth on the bottom of its body but no facial features of any kind — and the team has caught a number of new oddities since then, including what appears to be a… well, let’s just take a look.

Don't Miss: NASA wants to probe Uranus in search of gas

This is a Peanut Worm. It doesn’t look much like a peanut in this photo, but it gets its name from its habit of shrinking when threatened. When in danger, the worm contracts and pulls its head in, bunching up and resembling a peanut. Neat.

This is a Shortarse Feelerfish. It actually has a long arse.

These little guys are Grideye Spiderfish. They might look like they have bites taken out of them, but those flat white sections are actually thought to function either as light detectors (in place of eyes) or possibly bioluminescent lures for attracting prey.