How Long Will A Car Run Without Oil?

Which car goes down first?

We all have that one friend that constantly forgets to check the oil in their car and as such ends up blowing through what life their vehicle had left pretty quickly, unless you are that person. Eventually what happens when you drive with low or no oil is metal rubs against metal and the parts get basically welded together. That usually leads to the engine seizing up which pretty much means your engine is gone at that point. So what exactly can you do to make sure that doesn't happen to you? Other than just not running your car without oil.

Well, apparently the answer to that is to buy an old Honda Civic as one enthusiast showed when he took three vehicles and ran some tests to see what would happen. The motorized vehicles in question were a Honda Civic, Peugeot 206, and a Ford Focus which all share one thing that makes them perfect for these obstacles. Essentially, all of them are regarded as the best examples of reliability and economic sensibility on the market. Most people don't really think about taking care of their cars, and these vehicles are definitely made for most people.

The first to crack was the 206 with a time of just 47 seconds without oil or coolant which is sort of pitiful when compared to its competitors. After two minutes, the Civic still hadn't blown, which is pretty crazy so the host decided to take it for a drive. Even more time passed and the Civic was still kicking at around 7,000 RPM making it a pretty interesting representation of great engineering designed to last a while. Finally, after a whopping six minutes and 22 seconds, the Honda's engine blew causing a pretty impressive flash of light underneath. So if you plan on finding a vehicle that you can run into the ground, then by all means purchase a honda Civic and make the world a better place.

