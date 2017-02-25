Logi ZeroTouch can turn any Android phone into an Alexa phone

Some day, every smartphone in the world will be able to access Amazon’s awesome virtual personal assistant Alexa. For now, however, Alexa is only baked into one Android phone. You can complain about it and use some lesser AI assistant, or you can grab yourself a Logi ZeroTouch. These awesome little Logitech car mounts connect to your Android phone wirelessly and they allow you to access all of Alexa’s features by performing a gesture to activate Alexa. This way, you don’t have to mess with your phone or take your eyes off the road for even a second.

You can watch a video of the Logi ZeroTouch in action right here:

ZeroTouch Air Vent Car Mount

ZEROTOUCH: The only car mount with voice control.

VOICE & GESTURE INTERFACE: Control your phone with the sound of your voice and a wave of your hand.

HANDS-FREE: Text, Calling, Music, Location Sharing, Navigation, Yelping.

SNAP & GO: Magnetically snap your phone into place to activate the app without the need for taps, menus or unlocking.

COMPATIBILITY: Smartphones running Android OS 4.4 or later and Bluetooth Smart technology (Android only).

MAGNETIC AIR VENT MOUNT: Clips easily and securely onto most air vents between 1-5 mm/.04-.20 in. thick.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT: Allow Logitech to demonstrate its focus on customer service. Contact Logitech Customer Support for technical assistance and satisfaction guarantee.

ZeroTouch Air Vent Car Mount, for Android Phones 5.0 and above, Works with Alexa - Black: $59.99

ZeroTouch Dashboard Car Mount

MAGNETIC DASHBOARD / WINDSHIELD MOUNT: The suction cup securely attaches onto most dashboard and windshield surfaces.

ZeroTouch Dashboard Car Mount, for Android Phones 5.0 and above, Works with Alexa: $79.99

