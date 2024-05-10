Logansport Utilities updates steel pole project

May 9—The Logansport Utilities' electric department has completed the engineering for the first section of the scheduled replacements of various aged wood pole lines with new steel poles, according to a press release.

LU has also selected the engineering groups for the next two phases and will open bids later this month to select a construction contractor to complete the first section.

Announced in May 2023, new 80-foot steel 69-kilovolt/13.8kV transmission poles will replace the current wood 69kV/13.8kV transmission poles.

Alpha Engineering out of Indianapolis was selected to lead the first phase of the project last year, overseeing all aspects of engineering and design, providing material lists, being a part of hiring the construction contractor and completing GIS/GPS mapping. Alpha Engineering will continue their work for the second phase, while the ENTRUST Solutions Group out of Illinois will lead engineering with their newly acquired Spectrum Engineering Corporation out of Fort Wayne for the third section of pole replacements.

The first section of pole replacements will begin at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Fulton Street, then head west down Fulton Street to Clifton Avenue, then head north on Clifton Avenue to Northern Avenue and finally west down Northern Avenue. This section of town was identified with some of the oldest wood poles in the service area, being installed in the 1970s.

The second phase continues from the first on the northwest side of town, from the corner of North Indian Creek Road and Northern Avenue heading south through Dykeman Park Golf Course down to Water Street. Poles will also be replaced in this second phase from Fulton Street heading south on Michigan Avenue to Cecil Street, then along Cecil Street to LU's Michigan Avenue property.

The third phase will replace poles from the end of Erie Avenue on the east side of town and run near the southside of Logansport High School and Landis Elementary properties heading north on Tower Drive to Tomlinson Drive.

The new steel poles will help reduce maintenance, repairs and replacements the current wooden infrastructure requires. In the first phase, 50 wood poles will be replaced. Approximately 360 poles are scheduled to be changed out in future phases.

The steel pole replacement construction is scheduled to begin later this year. Any traffic alerts or scheduled power outages will be communicated in advance.