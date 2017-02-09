You Locked Yourself Out of Your Phone, Now What?

From Popular Mechanics

The lock screen on your phone is designed to keep unwelcome visitors from taking a peek at your texts, social networks, or mobile gaming high scores, but the same security measures can sometimes lock you out of your own phone. Don't panic, because there are ways to regain access: here's what you need to do.

What to do right away

If there's anything important you need your phone for right away-a phone call, an email, directions to a job interview-then you need to find alternative options as quickly as you can. That could mean anything from logging into your email on a computer to borrowing a friend's cell phone, depending on what you need.

there's no 'quick fix' for getting into a locked phone

That's because there's no 'quick fix' for getting into a locked phone, otherwise the lock wouldn't be much use in the first place. If there was some kind of magic keypress combination then anyone who stole or picked up your phone would be able to use it too.

Photo credit: Apple

That doesn't mean all hope is lost, but before you attempt to recover your phone think about the information you've got on there, because it is likely going to have to be wiped. If you need to do anything first, like remove a memory card and back up your photos, do it now.

While you may find online guides on ways to break into a locked phone, be wary of them-they usually apply to older versions of Android or iOS, referring to loopholes that have since been removed, or are talking about different scenarios altogether.

What to do after that

If your phone has locked you out, the truth is that without the aid of military-grade forensics software, you're going go to have to wipe the phone and reset it back to its original factory settings, clearing all your apps and data along the way. Your phone will be back in the state it was when you first bought it.

You'll probably have to wipe your whole phone.

Depending on how diligent you've been with your backups, that might not necessarily be a disaster. If you've got all your emails in Gmail, all your photos in iCloud or Google Photos, and all your music in Spotify, you can be up and running very quickly.

If not, tough luck-though you might get a reprieve if you've got a Samsung device, as we'll explain.

The easiest way to reset your phone is to grab your laptop and use Android Device Manager or Find my iPhone through your browser to locate your handset. Both the Google and Apple services let you wipe your phone remotely with a couple of clicks.

Samsung's own version of the Android Device Manager, which you can find here, actually includes an Unlock my screen option, so if you're using a Samsung handset and it's been set up with the remote access service, you can bypass the screen lock without having to reset your phone.

If these services haven't been set up on your phone or don't work for whatever reason, you need to take a more hands-on approach.

On stock Android and many variants, you'll need to turn off your phone, then press and hold the Volume down and Power buttons simultaneously, which boots your phone into a special diagnostics mode. Tap Volume down to highlight the Recovery mode option, then Power to select it. When you see the robot, press and hold the Power button and tap Volume up.

Make sure the Wipe data/factory reset option is highlighted (use Volume down to select it if not), then press Power to confirm your choice. Press Volume down to choose the Yes option to confirm you're happy to wipe all user data, then press Power again. Once the phone has been wiped, press Power to reboot the phone.

