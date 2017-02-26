How To Livestream Nokia MWC Event

Nokia is expected launch the revamped version of the Nokia 3310 device Sunday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Nokia is expected to make its global comeback Sunday after an almost three-year hiatus at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. The company enters a very different smartphone market than the one it left in 2014.

Windows Phone devices such as the ones from Nokia’s Lumia brand have faded from the limelight, while the two giants, Apple and Samsung, battle with each other offering new features on their operating systems.

Nokia will showcase its wares at the MWC alongside companies such as LG, Samsung and Huawei. The company is expected to launch a lineup of devices including the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the mid-range Nokia 6 and most importantly, the classic Nokia 3310 device — a revamped Android version of which is expected to be launched at the event.

In case you want to catch the event live, the company will be streaming it at 10:30 a.m. EST Sunday on Facebook.

“We'll be announcing live on Facebook the details of our Nokia smartphones on Android - see it here first!” the company said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

The event will also be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Nokia 3310 is said to be one of the biggest attractions of the event. The classic smartphone from Nokia’s heydays, the launch news of which has been met with a high level of enthusiasm, is expected to come in a revamped Android-based version. The company held a poll on its page Friday, pitching Nokia 3310 against the Nokia 3650, in which Nokia 3310 won with an overwhelming majority.

Another important device expected to be launched at the event is the global version of the Nokia 6. The device has already been launched in China and has received more than 1 million bookings in the country. The budget devices, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3, are expected to be priced between $150 and $250.

