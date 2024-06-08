LIVE: SpaceX launches another 20 satellites 2nd day in a row

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is launching another 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Saturday morning.

The launch will be at the Vandenberg Space Force Station in California at about 8:58 a.m. EDT

This launch comes after a previous launch Friday night where another batch of Starlink satellites were deployed from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

SpaceX said Saturday’s satellites will include 13 satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities.]\

We will stream this once it begins about five minutes before liftoff.

