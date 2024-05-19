LIVE: Blue Origin sends 6-person flight into space

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Blue Origin is planning to launch its seventh human flight Sunday morning.

The New Shepard’s NS-25 mission is expected to begin at Launch Site One in West Texas at around 10 a.m. EDT

According to the Blue Origin website, this is the 25th launch in the New Shepard program’s history.

The rocket will be crewed Mason Angel, Sylvain Chiron, Kenneth L. Hess, Carol Schaller, Gopi Thotakura, and former Air Force Captain Ed Dwight.

Dwight was once chosen by President John F. Kennedy to be America’s first Black astronaut candidate but did not get to go to space. However, that changed with Sunday’s launch.

Blue Origin allows people to book their flights on the New Shepard flights online. The shuttles head past the Karman Line, the international boundary of airspace around the Earth, and allow passengers to view the Earth in zero gravity.

Afterward, the rockets head back down.

