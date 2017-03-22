This little $8 gadget fixes the Nintendo Switch’s biggest design flaw

The Nintendo Switch is awesome. If you have one, you know very well just how awesome it is. If you don’t have one, you can grab one on Amazon right now if you don’t mind paying a premium, or you can wait a few months for supply to finally catch up with demand. Nintendo’s strategy with the Switch is fantastic, offering a home gaming experience and a portable gaming experience in a single device. The design and build quality of the Switch are great as well… with one small exception.

You know how it sounds like that cheap kickstand is going to snap right off the Switch every time you pull it open? Well, it probably is going to break at some point unless you’re very, very careful. Pick up a UGREEN Multi-Angle Stand for Nintendo Switch and you can be confident that your Switch is safe from harm.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

PORTABLE SIZE – 120mm*107mm (4.7inch*4.2inch), it is foldable and easy to slip it into your pocket.

MATERIAL – Superior ABS and rubber pads on the bottom to protect the stand from sliding.

MULTI ANGLE – Directly adjust to your preferred angle among 10 different viewing angles, from 0° to 100°.Holds your samrtphone or tablet in portrait or landscape mode safe.

USE – Ugreen Multi-angle mini desk stand can hold your smartphone or tablet at a comfortable angle, which is ideal for watching videos, reading, video recording, or simply browsing the web, facetime or handsfree operation.

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY – Works with all 4-12.9inch smartphones, tablets and e-readers, such as iPhone 7,7plus,6s, iPhone 6s plus, iPad mini, iPad Air, Nintendo Switch, Google Nexus 4/5/7/10, LG G2/G3, Galaxy S7/S6/S5/S4 Mini/S3/S3mini, Galaxy Note 2/Note.

UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder for ipad, Nintendo Switch, Fire HD, Samsung Tab, Galaxy S7 Smartphon…: $7.99

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com