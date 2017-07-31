Light up your life with this Amazon sale on solar powered landscape and walkway lights

Going to your local home improvement or gardening store is a good option in a pinch, but everyone knows that you’ll end up paying more there than you would if you ordered online. It’s just the nature of the beast these days, and it definitely applies to home goods and gardening supplies. A perfect example is the Nekteck Solar Powered Garden Spotlight (2-Pack), which is currently on sale for limited time. Use the coupon code L9P29XIS and you’ll only pay $19.99 for a 2-pack of these highly rated outdoor spotlights, which are solar powered and perfect for illuminating the facade of your house, your walkways, any landscaping features you might want to draw attention to at night, or even your garden. In a local home improvement store, you’re lucky if you can find a decent outdoor spotlight even at twice the price.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Upgraded 4th Generation solar outdoor spotlights with 200 Lumen output enhanced LED, Waterproof and Heatproof features to ensure it can withstand all kinds of weather all round the year.

2 in 1 Installation – Stick into the ground./Use included screws to mount on the wall

Fully Adjustable Light & Solar Panel – Adjust the light angle to illuminate the perfect spot and adjust the solar panel angle for optimum sun exposure.

Long Working Time – Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery (2200mAh). Light up 6 -10 hours after fully charged.

Automatic dusk-to-dawn operation with manual on/off

Nekteck Solar Powered Garden Spotlight (2-Pack): $19.99 with coupon code L9P29XIS (reg. $25.99)

