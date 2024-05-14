‘Lifesaving for me’: Machine uses AI to detect skin cancer

A machine inside a local hospital uses artificial intelligence to detect skin cancer. It has 92 cameras.

One patient we spoke with said that at first, she was hesitant. But now she’s grateful and believes AI saved her life.

On 11 News at 5, learn more about the tool that’s giving patients and their doctors peace of mind.

