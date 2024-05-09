Licking Heights to host 'Camp Invention' summer STEM camp

This summer, Licking Heights will host Camp Invention, a STEM day camp for students currently in grades 1-4 at West Elementary School. All Licking Heights students will receive discounted tuition thanks to grants from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation and META as well as a scholarship from American Electric Power.

Licking Heights students are lighting the way to innovation.

This summer, the district will host a chapter of Camp Invention summer STEM camp, a national day camp where students complete themed hands-on learning activities. This year’s theme is "Illuminate" and will include projects like building a light-up game board, creating a customized glow box, engineering a tiny house, developing prototypes of inventions, and learning about filing patents for inventions.

"We are absolutely honored to host a local chapter of Camp Invention at Licking Heights this summer," said Licking Heights Superintendent Kevin S. Miller. "This will both open the minds of our youngest students to scientific possibilities and progress, and establish Licking Heights as a leader in STEM education throughout central Ohio. I want to personally express my gratitude to the team members who made this opportunity possible for our students."

Camp Invention will take place at Licking Heights West Elementary, located at 1490 Climbing Fig Drive in Blacklick, from June 24 to June 28. Sessions will go from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day and will be taught by Licking Heights teachers who are STEM enthusiasts. The camp is open to all Licking Heights students who are currently enrolled in grades 1-4.

"Our district schools have committed themselves to begin creating age-appropriate, STEM-based educational experiences for our students. We recognize that this approach effectively develops the essential skills of critical thinking, creativity, and innovation in our students. Kids learn through play and discovery," said Micca Conley, PreK-6 Curriculum Director at Licking Heights. "Bringing Camp Invention to Licking Heights will be beneficial for our students and our teachers by exposing them to the world of interdisciplinary exploratory learning."

Camp Invention is a project of the Alexandria, Virginia-based National Inventors Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization which recognizes the inventors who built America and provides accessible, cutting-edge STEM education for children.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, which was applied for and secured by Heights Technology Integration Specialist Vicki Willet, Licking Heights students can also receive a discounted tuition rate for Camp Invention. More than 100 Heights students can attend camp for $35 instead of the $270 rate. Meta/Facebook is also providing funding to offset tuition costs as well as a scholarship provided by American Electric Power.

Licking Heights is currently in the process of implementing STEM-based learning experiences at all grade levels throughout the district, including development of an immersive hands-on lab at at the elementary level, technology classes and extracurriculars at the intermediate and middle school levels and career-based education and graduation pathways at the high school.

Interested families may register their students directly through the Licking Heights portal online. Contact Amy Mohler at amohler@lhschools.org for more information.

Information submitted by Licking Heights Local Schools.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Heights to host 'Camp Invention' summer STEM camp