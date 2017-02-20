LG's new G6 smartphone to offer dual back and front cameras

LG's upcoming G6 smartphone will offer users both front and back cameras for a wider angle and improved shot reports The Verge.

According to the site LG confirmed the news in a (Korean language) blog post.

The front camera will offer a 100-degree field of view, while the addition of two cameras on the back of the smartphone will offer a 125-degree angle, allowing for wider images to fit inside a square 1:1 ratio.

The company also confirmed that the new phone will come with a 360-degree panorama mode, a food mode to boost color saturation, and a square camera feature that splits the screen in two, enabling users to see the shot they just took while lining up the next one.

The news of the features is not the first announcement from LG on the G6. The company has been unveiling news of the upcoming smartphone over the last few weeks, however LG is expected to officially show off the G6 at the Mobile World Congress which kicks off later this week on February 26 in Barcelona.