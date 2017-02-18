LG G6 Won’t Be LG’s Flagship Phone

As opposed to public belief that the G5 successor would be LG's next flagship device, a new report is claiming that the company is actually working on a more powerful flagship handset.

While LG is expected to unveil its G5 successor at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the South Korea company could be keeping a big secret from us — something to do with its flagship device. Apparently, a new report is saying that Samsung’s neighboring rival is working on a handset that is more powerful than the LG G6. This other smartphone is now rumored to be LG’s flagship device and not the G6.

According to tech blog Android Pure, rumors circulating Chinese microblogging website Sina Weibo indicate that the real flagship device that’s coming from LG this year is the V30. Sources are claiming this after learning that the electronics company is securing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU for the V20’s successor. The 835 is the most powerful chip from Qualcomm as of late, and, sadly, LG failed to bring this to the G6, which is now expected to come with last year’s Snapdragon 821.

Meanwhile, the V30 is also speculated to house 6GB of RAM and an upgraded Quad DAC that’s more impressive than the one on the V20. There is also mention of dual cameras both on the front and at the back of the handset. If true, this would make V30 the first ever phone to sport two dual cameras. Unfortunately, for consumers who want to get their hands on LG’s flagship phone, they need to wait longer for its arrival. The rumors found on Weibo say LG is preparing the device for a second half release.

Trusted Reviews reports it doesn’t come as a shock that LG is planning to release the V30 later this year. Based on its previous releases, the V10 and V20 also hit the market toward the end of 2015 and 2016, respectively. Also, the V10 and V20 were absolutely showstoppers when they debuted. Last year, the V20 even grabbed the spotlight from the modular G5 because of its top-of-the-line specs and features.

As for the latest update about the upcoming LG G6, Techno Buffalo stumbled upon a new leak that emphasizes the nearly edge-to-edge display of the handset. The tech news site added that the new render also shows the rounded corners of the smartphone and its always-on display.

LG is slated to unveil the G6 on Feb. 26 at MWC 2017.

