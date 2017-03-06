LG G6 T-Mobile Availability Rumored For April 7

The four major U.S. carriers have confirmed they will all carry the new LG G6 smartphone; however, a recent leak suggests T-Mobile in particular may release the phone April 7. Phandroid shared an image, which has since been removed from Twitter, which could indicate when the LG G6 will be available on T-Mobile. The carrier document includes an image of the LG G6 and when zoomed in closely, displays a date in April.

There have been no confirmed release dates for the LG G6 in the U.S.; however, the device is expected to release March 10 in Korea. Preorders in the country have surpassed 40,000 units in four days, according to a statement from LG. The device will sell for 899,800 KRW in the market, which equates to about $795. U.S. carriers have also not relevant their prices for the 2017 flagship.

The highlight feature on the LG G6 is its “FullVision” display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which allows most of its screen to be functional. The LG G6 also features a 5.7-inch QHD display with an, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chip, 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage options with expandable storage up to 2TB, a 13-megapixel dual-lens camera setup and 5-megapixel rear camera, a 3,300mAh battery with USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 and the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. The device will be available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Mystic White color options.







The Samsung Galaxy S8 release date may be delayed until April 28, according to recent reports, which could give the LG G6 a good head start on the market. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus may also be more expensive than LG’s flagship, with rumors suggesting $849 and $900 price tags.





Related Articles