LG G6 Revealed: How it Compares With The Samsung Galaxy S8 And Apple's iPhone 7

Here are the official specifications and features of the LG G6, the South Korean brand's successor to the modular G5 flagship device.

The LG G6 was revealed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Sunday. The company’s flagship phone will compete with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8, expected to be revealed March, and the iPhone 7, Apple’s current phone before it releases the iPhone 8 in September.

Here’s how the three phones compare:

LG G6 Vs. Galaxy S8 Vs. iPhone 7: Battery

The LG G6 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB RAM and the 3300 mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, which includes mechanisms for power efficiency and management, as well as a 3,500mAh or a 3,750mAh battery. Apple comes with an A10 Fusion chip and an M10 motion coprocessor. The device has a battery life up to 2 hours longer than the iPhone 6s, with up to 12 hours of internet usage on LTE.

LG G6 Vs. Galaxy S8 Vs. iPhone 7 : Memory

The LG G6 comes with a downside: different onboard storage of the global version from the Asian market version. The version which will be sold in the U.S., the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world will only come with 23GB of internal memory, while the Asian market version will come with 64GB. However, both versions will come with microSD slots. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard memory. Apple’s iPhone 7 comes in three versions, 32GB, 128GB and 256GB.

LG G6 Vs. Galaxy S8 Vs. iPhone 7 : Camera Features

The front camera for the LG G6 has a 5-megapixel sensor and a 100-degree field of view, while the dual cameras on the back have 13 megapixels each. The LG G6 also comes with a photo format with two square pictures in which users can share what they have in front of them and a selfie, similar to the Frontback app, according to TechCrunch.

The Galaxy S8’s standard camera is rumored to include a visual search and optical character recognition (OCR) tool powered by Bixby. This means it will be able to analyze, identify and read objects and texts it sees through the lens. The search tool could also scan objects and texts the camera is pointing to and present the data to the user.

Apple’s iPhone 7’s front side comes with a 7-megapixel selfie camera with face detection, HDR and panoramic viewing. The device is equipped with f/22 aperture and can record 720p at 240fps and 1080p at 30fps videos. The back of the iPhone 7 features a single-lens camera with 12-megapixel high-speed sensors, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, phase detection autofocus and quad-LED (dual tone flash).

Phone Features: Home Button, Size, Display

The LG G6 comes with an almost all-display front side and a nearly bezel-less screen. The phone reveal confirmed previous rumors that LG was working on a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 2880 screen resolution. The pixel density of the screen is 564 ppi, a bit lower than the Samsung Galaxy S7, which came with 577 ppi. The Galaxy S8 is rumored to with a 5.7-inch display and will likely feature dual-edge curved displays, thin bezels and no home button. Apple’s iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch touchscreen with 750x1334 screen resolution and 326 pixels density per inch. The phone, which features a Retina HD display, also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the home button.

LG G6, Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 All Waterproof

Like the iPhone 7, the LG G6 is waterproof. The device got its IP68 certification and is made up of various types of sturdy glass. The front of the device is covered by Gorilla Glass 3, the back is encased in Gorilla Glass 5 and the dual-camera lenses are covered with Gorilla Glass 4. The Galaxy S8 is rumored to be waterproof and dust resistant.

LG G6, Galaxy S8 Price and Release Date

The price and release date of LG G6 have not been revealed as of yet. The starting price of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 could be nearly $1,000, recent rumors suggest. The phone is expected to be introduced on March 29 and will start selling on April 21, according to a recent report. Meanwhile, the iPhone, which was released September 2016, has three prices. A 32GB iPhone 7 is priced at $649, the 128GB version is $749 and the 256GB model is $849.

