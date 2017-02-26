LG G6 hands-on: 42 days at the top

I can’t see the future, but I have been doing this long enough to know a thing or two. For example, I know a gorgeous new flagship smartphone when I see one, and there’s absolutely no question that the LG G6 is a gorgeous flagship smartphone. Inside and out, the all-new G6 is an impressive feat of engineering, packing a huge 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio into a phone that measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm. To put that into perspective, the G6 stuffs a display that’s larger than the 5.5-inch screen in the iPhone 7 Plus into a phone with a footprint that is barely bigger than the iPhone 7, which is equipped with a 4.7-inch display.

Of course, I have also been doing this long enough to know that some things are inevitable. As impressive as the LG G6 design is, and as nifty as its new features might be, this phone will be living on borrowed time from the moment it’s released.

At the time of this writing, neither LG nor Samsung had announced release dates for their upcoming new flagship smartphones. That said, recent leaks from trustworthy sources suggest that LG plans to release the LG G6 on Friday, March 10, and Samsung plans to release the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ on Friday, April 21st. When the LG G6 is released on March 10th, it will undoubtedly be the best Android smartphone the world has ever seen. Sadly, the G6 will be dethroned just 42 days later when the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are released in late April.

That gives LG exactly 42 days at the top before the phone is steamrolled by Samsung. As impressive as the LG G6 is, we already know that the phone will be no match for the Galaxy S8, or for the marketing behemoth behind it.

lg-g6-2 More

LG unveiled its next-generation G6 flagship phone on Sunday during a press conference at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain. The G6 is the first flagship phone of 2017 from a top global smartphone vendor, and it raises the bar in every way. The new phone also gives us a preview of what we can expect from other top global smartphone vendors this year — namely, a big, beautiful display stuffed into a smartphone that is much smaller than the phablets of years past.

In 2017, phone makers have finally managed to shrink down the bezels that surround smartphone screens so that the large displays people love can fit into phones people can actually use with one hand. The best phones in the world are phablets, after all, but it’ll be nice to my phone in my jeans pocket once again.

In the case of the G6, the display is a stunning 5.7-inch Quad HD+ screen that LG calls a “FullVision” display. It has an 18:9 aspect ration which is the new norm in 2017 according to rumors surrounding other flagship smartphones set to hit the market this year, and it might just be the most stunning LCD display ever used in a smartphone. The clarity is incredible, the colors are bold and vivid, and the contrast is as close to perfect as I’ve seen.

While 18:9 might become the industry standard this year, another important piece of the G6 puzzle is anything but standard in 2017: The processor.

LG knew it needed to beat Samsung to market this year, and that meant compromising in a few key areas. Chief among them is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor that powers the G6. It’s a fantastic mobile processor, as we all know, but the upcoming Snapdragon 835 is better in every way. It’s smaller, it’s more efficient, and it’s more powerful than its predecessor. Unfortunately, it wasn’t available when LG began developing the G6, and the company knew that delaying the phone and launching alongside the Galaxy S8 simply was not an option.

