Let’s hope the next Galaxy Note 8 looks better than this

Samsung is expected to launch three flagship smartphones this year, including the Galaxy S8 that’s already available for preorder, the Galaxy X that’s supposed to be its first foldable smartphone, and the Galaxy Note 8 phablet that’s already confirmed to arrive in the second half of the year.

However, Samsung does have a problem regarding the Galaxy Note 8. It already has one, and it’s hideous.





Don't Miss: No one buys Windows phones, so Microsoft has its own version of the Galaxy S8

Almost four years ago, Samsung started selling the device below under the name Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0. By today’s mobile design standards is simply hideous. Just look at those bezels…

Launched at MWC 2013, the Galaxy Note 8.0 was part of Samsung’s second generation of Note-branded tablets. The device shipped with Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean on board and had an entry price of $399 (for the 16GB version).

It may have been an attractive proposition at the time, though the Note series of tablets never saw the same popularity of the Note phones and was soon discontinued.

Not many people might remember the Galaxy Note 8.0 tablet, but the device did exist. With that in mind, I can’t help but wonder whether the tablet will affect in any way Samsung’s naming scheme for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 phablet. They may be four years apart, but we can’t have two devices with almost the same name, can we?

Samsung’s DJ Koh confirmed earlier this year that the Note line will not be discontinued following the Galaxy Note 7 recall, and teased the Galaxy Note 7 will get a major upgrade. “I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8,” Koh said. You don’t suppose he meant the tablet, do you?

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com