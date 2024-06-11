This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is 50% off — save over $1,000!

With so much of the world going digital, it’s not a surprise that some of the best laptop brands on the market are trying to create business laptops that are better and more affordable. But you don’t always have to pay a ton of money to get the best business laptop, and if you want a solid mid-range option, then the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is really solid. While it usually costs $2,399, Lenovo has significantly discounted it to $1,200 if you use the coupon code THINKFLASH. While that may seem like a massive discount, it’s worth noting that Lenovo tends to overprice the ThinkPad, and while it is a great discount when taking that into account, it’s not as steep as it may look on the surface.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

With the ThinkPad lineup being one of the best 14-inch laptops on the market, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is a solid option, too, with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 300nits of peak brightness, which should work pretty much anywhere without direct sunlight. It’s also thin and lightweight and has even MIL-STD 810H testing, which means it’s pretty durable, and you don’t have to worry about taking it out with you when traveling. In terms of power, you get an Intel Core i5-1335U processor and 16GB of RAM, both of which are great options and should allow you to handle most productivity tasks flawlessly, whether it’s opening Excel sheets or working on flow charts.

One big benefit of the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is that it comes with a fingerprint reader, so if you’re working in an industry that requires a lot of privacy and multi-factor authentication, this inclusion is perfect. There is also a 720P HD webcam with a privacy shutter, which is also great on the privacy front, and the integrated microphones aren’t too bad either. As for battery life, you can expect up to 16 or 17 hours in the best circumstances, which is great if you travel a lot and don’t have access to an outlet regularly.

Overall, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is an excellent business laptop, and with this deal from Lenovo that brings it down to just $1,200 with the code THINKFLASH, it’s well worth grabbing. That said, if this doesn’t quite do it, you should be sure to check out some of these other great laptop deals as well.

