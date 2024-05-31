This Lenovo ThinkBook laptop is over 50% off — save $700

Lenovo often has some of the best laptop deals, and that’s the case with the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6. While the company’s estimated value system is famous for being a little overly optimistic with its valuing of items, we still know that being able to buy this spec of laptop for $630 is a super sweet deal. It’s perfect if you want a system to use for basic web browsing, typing up documents, and other simple tasks. Usually priced at $1,399 according to Lenovo, you’re having $768 off the regular price. Here’s what it offers.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6

Coming from one of the best laptop brands is an instantly good start for the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s basic stuff but perfect for regular use. What’s more exciting is its 14-inch touchscreen. It’s an IPS panel with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 45% NTSC, as well as 300 nits of brightness. Ultimately though, it’s the fact you can use it in a tactile way which makes it so tempting.

Just above the screen is a 1080p full HD webcam with dual microphones and a privacy shutter, while the backlit keyboard has a fingerprint reader for added security and peace of mind. This may not be one of the best laptops for performance but it’s sure to still delight you. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 is well-designed with one expanded touchpad and a dedicated F9 smart key for opening any frequently used app you wish to open. Its keys are also larger than previous models so it’s easy to type away at speed.

As with other Lenovo laptops, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 has been through dozens of procedures and tests to ensure it meets MIL-STD 810H standards and can handle extreme weather conditions. That means it’s built to last.

Usually costing $1,399, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 6 is down to $630 at Lenovo right now meaning it’s a fantastic deal. If you’re looking for a simple but reliable laptop for less, this is the ideal opportunity. Take a look at it now before you miss out.

Buy Now