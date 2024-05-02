This Lenovo laptop is usually $1,700 — today it’s $847

If you’re looking for a new laptop that will have no problem keeping up with your daily workload, you should check out the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkBook 16, especially now that it’s on sale from Lenovo at 51% off. From its original price of $1,729, it’s down to a more affordable $847, which is excellent value when you consider the capabilities of this machine. You need to complete the purchase as soon as possible if you want the $882 in savings though, because there’s a chance that it’s already gone by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6

The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is a dependable laptop for its price, as it will help you complete your everyday activities and tasks quickly and efficiently with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It’s also got 16GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most people. While the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 won’t go as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, it will surely boost the productivity of both professionals and students.

The 16-inch screen of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 is large enough to give you a good look at your projects, and with WUXGA resolution, you’ll get sharp details and bright colors whether you’re working or taking a break by watching streaming shows. The laptop offers ample storage space with its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, you’ll have access to the more advanced features of the popular operating system. If you’re always joining online meetings and making video calls, you’ll look and sound clear with the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6’s Full HD webcam with dual microphones.

Professionals and students who are on the hunt for laptop deals wouldn’t want to miss out on this offer for the sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkBook 16. An $882 discount from Lenovo slashes its price by more than half to just $847 from $1,729, but we’re thinking that this bargain will only be available for a limited time. If the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 appears to be the perfect productivity tool for you, what are you waiting for? Push forward with the transaction immediately to secure the laptop at 51% off.

