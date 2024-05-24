New leaks show the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the one to get excited about

Each successive iPhone update tends to be a little iterative these days. With well over 15 generations introduced since 2007, the days of jaw-dropping new features are behind us (remember when FaceTime was introduced with the iPhone 4). These days the most desirable upgrades concern either the battery or camera – and the latter could be in for a huge overhaul in 2024.

Rumours about the iPhone 16's camera setup have been doing the rounds for months now, and we're starting to get a clear picture (no pun intended) of what might be in store – including a brand new sensor. It already looks like we'd better start making an iPhone 16-sized space in our best camera phones roundup.

According to new leaks spotted by MacRumors, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a bigger main camera sensor, while both iPhone 16 Pro models will include a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera for the very first time. The Pro Max sensor will, according to Weibo user OvO Baby Sauce OvO, be "based on an advanced custom 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor".

The leaker also suggests both Pro models will include an "upgraded Ultra Wide camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, allowing it to capture more light and result in better photos when shooting in 0.5x mode, especially in low-light conditions."

Indeed, we've already heard a ton of rumours about the iPhone 16 camera array. One of the most persistent rumours has suggested we're in for a new (or is that old?) camera layout, with vertically stacked lenses on the standard iPhone 16. There's a practical reason for this – it would allow for spatial video recording, meaning users of all iPhone 16 models could capture immersive video to watch back on Apple Vision Pro.

And then there's the lenses themselves. We've heard tell that Apple is planning to reduce lens flare by incorporating new anti-reflective optical coating technology on the lenses across all four iPhone 16 models.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a "super" telephoto zoom, increasing the focal length from 77mm to 300mm. Increased zoom capabilities could be a huge boon for creatives, making the device a valid contender for sports or even nature photography (but for now, don't disregard our best camera roundup just yet.)

And another persistent rumour suggests Apple is also planning new ways to shoot. The iPhone 15's dedicated Action Button was a huge hit, and we've heard a new 'Capture' button could hit the iPhone 16 Pro, allowing instant photo or video capture.

Time will tell what's in store for the iPhone 16, but it certainly sounds like a significant improvement on even the 15 Pro. Hey, maybe even our most Apple-sceptic photographer might be tempted.