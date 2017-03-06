New leaked photos give us a crystal clear look at the Galaxy S8

We’re now less than four weeks away from witnessing the official unveiling of Samsung’s next-generation flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Of course, by the time March 29th finally rolls around, there will be precious little left to actually unveil. Months of leaks and rumors led up to this past Wednesday, when BGR exclusively posted the most revealing photos yet of Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy S8. Those photos showed nearly every inch of the upcoming new Galaxy S8 handset, including the clearest view yet of the phone with its big, beautiful display turned on. That huge leak was hardly the end of the road, however.

We can expect even more leaked photos and videos of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ handsets to hit the web in the coming days and weeks. Now, the latest such leak comes from a source who has posted what are believed to be several authentic leaks in the past.





In the photos BGR exclusively published last week, we say the front and sides of Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy S8, the smaller of the two handsets that will be shown off on stage during Samsung’s upcoming press conference on March 29th. Some of those pictures weren’t totally clear, however, so a new leak might fill in any blanks that might have been left.

An anonymous user by the name of Dimitri12 posted a handful of new photos on Slashleaks, and they’re believed to be the real deal. The photos appear to show Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy S8 smartphone from nearly every angle. While the phone is housed in a case in the leaked images, it’s a clear hard plastic case so it doesn’t obscure any parts of the phone.

As you can see in the photo above, the Galaxy S8 pictured here looks exactly like the phone BGR leaked last week. A massive Super AMOLED display with curved sides and rounded corners can be seen on the front of the phone, and the bezels above and below it have been shrunken significantly. We can also see five different sensors and lenses above the display flanking the ear speaker; the iris scanner from last year’s Galaxy Note 7 is believed to be among them.

Around back, we can see a large camera lens with an LED flash and sensor array on one side, and a fingerprint scanner on the other. The oblong home button that has historically housed Samsung’s fingerprint readers is no longer found on the face of the phone, and Samsung apparently wasn’t able to find a way to mass-produce new displays with the fingerprint scanner built in. Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 8 will reportedly be the first widely available smartphone to feature this exciting new technology.