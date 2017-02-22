Leaked Photo of LG G6 Shows Phone Before MWC 2017

An image of LG’s upcoming G6 phone was leaked Wednesday by Evan Blass, and people are having a field day with the ‘face’ on the back of the device.

The device is expected to be revealed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Sunday.

This is the leaked image of what the LG G6 will purportedly look like:









The image shows the front of the G6 with a colorful wallpaper and shows the back of the device as well. However, users on Twitter were quick to point out the back of the devices kind of looks like a face.

Here are some tweets making fun of the face on the back of the glossy-black G6 model:









LG G6 Rumored Specs

The G6, which follows the G5, is rumored to come with Snapdragon 821. The company said the LG G6 will come with an upgraded Quad DAC that will be an advantage for music enthusiasts. The 32-bit Quad DAC is a better version than the one on the LG V20. The upgrade promises exceptional sound balance and an impressive noise-cancellation feature that lowers the distortion levels to 0.0002 percent.

LG was also rumored to integrate Amazon’s Alexa into its G6. The company was apparently in talks with Amazon and Google for the companies’ AI based platforms.

Related Articles