Leaked Images Show Samsung Galaxy S8 Without Home Button, On-Screen Navigational Keys

The South Korean company seems to be working with multiple partners to ensure the battery quality in the Galaxy S8 devices, post the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Previous rumors pointing to a Samsung Galaxy S8 without a home button are backed up with recent leaked images shared on Twitter first reported by SamMobile.

The user @UniverseIce tweeted alleged images of the Galaxy S8 and said the photos were leaked by “China protective film manufacturers.”

Here are the leaked pictures of the Galaxy S8:

The images show no physical buttons on the bottom of the screen. The device has on-screen navigational keys instead, with the back button on the right side.

However, it should be taken into consideration that the leaked images might not be legit.

In December, sources told Bloomberg Samsung would get rid of the home button on the Galaxy S8 in an effort to keep the devices smaller while still growing the display size.

Samsung currently uses OLED screens that extend around the sides of the phone, but still has borders on the bottom and top of the devices for the use of cameras, speakers and home button.

A recent report said Samsung has nearly doubled the first shipments of Galaxy S8 devices in comparison to the Galaxy S7.

The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are expected to be revealed next month and with a release date in April. Both phones are expected to come with AI assistant Bixby, which will directly compete with Apple’s Siri.

The new devices follow the failed Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled globally after battery issues.

