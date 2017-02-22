Leaked Image Shows Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 With Keyboard

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3's appearance at MWC 2017, a photo of the device has leaked online.

A leaked image posted on Twitter Wednesday by Evan Blass reportedly shows Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S3 with a keyboard.

The high-end tablet, which follows the Galaxy Tab S2, is expected to be revealed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Sunday.

Here’s the leaked image of the Galaxy Tab 3 which shows the tablet along with a keyboard:

The leaked Galaxy Tab 3 image suggests the new tablet won’t look much different from the previous Tab S2.

Galaxy Tab S3 Rumors

Another previous leak said the Tab S3 will come with Samsung’s S Pen stylus.

The Tab S3 is rumored to come with a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2048 x 1536. The tablet will be feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and will come with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory. Wi-Fi and LTE cellular versions are expected with Verizon and US Cellular network support. Rumors suggest the Tab S3 will come with a 12-megapixel back camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

Other Samsung rumors indicate the tablet will not come in a white model. Instead, Samsung will introduce a new silver alternative and continue the black model.

The new tablet will reportedly sell for about $600 and may hit stores in March.

