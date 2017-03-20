Leaked Galaxy S8 photos show range of new color options

One of the easiest ways for smartphone manufacturers to increase interest in a new device is to introduce an array of new color options, a strategy Samsung plans to implement with full force once it releases its S8 lineup next month. Incidentally, it’s widely believed that Samsung’s new smartphones will hit store shelves on April 21.

According to reports, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 lineup will reportedly ship in seven distinct colors: silver, gold, black, matte black, blue, orchid, and pink. Presumably, not every color will be available in every single market, but we’ll undoubtedly get the full scoop on those details once Samsung holds its Unpacked event on March 29.





In the meantime, a pair of S8 leaks over the weekend claim to show us what a few of the above color options are actually going to look like.

First off, the Netherlands based TechTastic posted a series of photos of the Galaxy S8 in blue, grey, and silver.

Here we have a blue Galaxy S8.

Up second is photo of the grey Galaxy S8.

And last but not least, below are two photos of Samsung’s silver S8 model.

