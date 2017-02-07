Leaked Galaxy S8 Photo Looks Like Real Deal

A newly leaked image of the Galaxy S8 is making the rounds, and while it only shows a portion of the phone, it hints at a bunch of potential key features for Samsung's new flagship.

Originally posted to Chinese social network Weibo, the image shows the bottom half of a purported Galaxy S8 with many of its rumored features. There's a nearly borderless display that nixes the physical home button in favor of more screen size, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, a small speaker grille and what appears to be a USB-C charging port.

The presence of a traditional headphone jack is significant, as many Galaxy S8 rumors suggested that Samsung would take a page out of Apple's playbook and drop the 3.5mm jack to make way for a slimmer design. If the S8 does indeed have a USB-C port, it would be a notable step up from the microUSB ports found on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

The lack of a physical home button adds weight to speculation that the S8's fingerprint reader could move to the back of the phone, a feature that allows for more screen space but could lead to come camera smudging in the rear.

This potential Galaxy S8 leak seems very in line with the phone's oft-rumored specs, which also include a blazing Snapdragon 835 processor, a sharp dual-lens camera and a personal assistant named Bixby that could take on Siri. Both the Galaxy S8 and its bigger S8 Plus counterpart are expected to pack improved batteries and as much as 6GB of RAM, and could double as desktop PCs via a special dock.

It's only a matter of time until we get an official look at the Galaxy S8. Samsung's flagship is expected to be unveiled as soon as Mar. 29, with an April release to follow.

