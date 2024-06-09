Leading robotics company moves its headquarters to metro Atlanta

A leading warehouse automation company has moved to metro Atlanta.

Over the weekend, Hai Robotics relocated its Americas headquarters from California to Norcross.

Hai Robotics is known for its HaiPick modular Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS).

In a press release, the company stated that the move is expected to bring the company closer to customers and partners.

The new headquarters will feature a state-of-the-art demo warehouse showcasing multiple HaiPick Systems. The facility will offer an immersive experience, allowing customers to see firsthand the capabilities and efficiencies of Hai’s advanced goods-to-person picking and fulfillment technology.

The Norcross location will also expand Hai’s in-house training capabilities, featuring a hands-on warehouse and teaching facility. The company says all equipment spare parts will be housed and distributed out of the Atlanta location, ensuring same-day or next-day shipment to the vast majority of Hai Americas customers.

Brian Reinhart, Chief Revenue Officer of Hai Robotics USA, said the new facility in Norcross is an important milestone.

“This new facility is an important milestone in our North and South American growth. The investment is a testament to our dedication to delivering top-tier solutions and services,” said Reinhart. “With the recent addition of three new directors in the U.S. for partner development, software development, and customer service, we’re demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the local market. Strengthening our infrastructure, resources, and management with industry leaders ensures we are more attuned to the needs of our American customers and partners.”

Richie Chen, Founder and CEO of Hai Robotics, said the move is bringing the company closer to its customers and partners while also supporting Hai’s expanding American market.

“This move not only brings us closer to our customers and partners but also reinforces our commitment to supporting the U.S. market locally. With increased local support and expanded training and development capabilities, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners,” said Chen.

The new facility is expected to open to the public later this summer.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers, partners, and the local community to experience the future of warehouse automation,” said Rebecca Lennartz, Director of Marketing at Hai Robotics USA.

