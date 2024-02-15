Lawsuit claims Tinder and Hinge dating apps, owned by Match, are designed to hook users

The parent company of dating apps Tinder, Hinge, and the League, the Match Group, is facing a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that the apps are designed to hook users and generate more profit for the company. It was filed in San Francisco on Wednesday which was Valentine's Day.

The federal lawsuit is being brought forth by six people from four states: California, Florida, Georgia and New York, and is seeking class-action status. The complaint argues that Match violated state and federal consumer protection, false advertising, and defective design laws.

"Instead, Match affirmatively represents the Platforms as effective tools for establishing off-app relationships while secretly doing everything in its power to capture and sustain paying subscribers and keep them on-app," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Match's platforms are designed to turn people into "addicts" and use features "to gamify the platforms to transform users into gamblers locked in a search for psychological rewards that Match makes elusive on purpose."

The lawsuit said these practices were inconsistent with the company's ad slogan that the apps are "designed to be deleted." Instead, the lawsuit said the company doesn't help people find true love and keeps them buying subscriptions to increase Match's revenue.

"Harnessing powerful technologies and hidden algorithms, Match intentionally designs the platforms with addictive, game-like design features, which lock users into a perpetually pay-to-play loop that prioritizes corporate profits over its marketing promises and customers' relationship goals," the lawsuit said.

Romance scam: A widow opened herself up to new love. Instead, she was catfished for a million dollars.

Match Group denies claims alleged in lawsuit

In a statement to USA TODAY, the Math Group denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

"This lawsuit is ridiculous and has zero merit. Our business model is not based on advertising or engagement metrics. We actively strive to get people on dates every day and off our apps. Anyone who states anything else doesn't understand the purpose and mission of our entire industry," a spokesperson said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tinder, Hinge apps are too addictive, class action lawsuit claims