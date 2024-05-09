Lawmakers want to foster blockchain tech like Bitcoin. But they're ignoring environmental impacts

As Oklahoma positions itself as a forward-thinking hub for technology and innovation, House Bill 3594 emerges as a significant legislative proposal intended to foster the growth of blockchain technology in our state. The bill offers sweeping changes, from legalizing home-based digital asset mining to ensuring no additional taxes on digital asset transactions. But as we embrace these technological advances, it is crucial to consider who truly benefits from such legislation — the average Oklahoman or the economically privileged top 10%?

Blockchain technology, the backbone of digital currencies like Bitcoin, presents a promising frontier. HB 3594 seeks to make Oklahoma a sanctuary for such innovations by preventing discriminatory practices in taxation and zoning. For entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts, this could mean a boon. New businesses could sprout, tapping into a global digital economy, and in turn, potentially offer new jobs and spur economic growth.

However, while the bill promises economic expansion and innovation, the benefits might not be uniformly distributed among our residents. The reality is that the upper echelons of economic players often have the means to leverage such cutting-edge technologies far more than the average citizen. They are the ones who can invest in and profit from the blockchain's expansive capabilities, from generating substantial income through digital asset mining to capitalizing on the regulatory freedoms the bill allows.

Moreover, while the bill addresses the technological and economic aspects of blockchain, it pays little heed to environmental concerns. Digital asset mining is notoriously energy-intensive. Without guidelines or restrictions to manage the environmental impact, we might see our state's natural resources strained under the demands of large-scale operations, which could lead to increased utility costs or environmental degradation — a price all Oklahomans would pay.

Then there's the matter of regulation, or the lack thereof, which might expose less financially savvy individuals to potential risks. The technology's complex nature and the absence of stringent oversight might make average investors vulnerable to fraud or significant losses.

The state's approach, as outlined in HB 3594, shows a promising vision for fostering innovation and attracting tech investment. However, for such legislation to be truly beneficial, it must be accompanied by measures that ensure the economic gains are not disproportionately skewed toward the already wealthy. This includes implementing educational programs to elevate the general populace's understanding of digital assets and ensuring that environmental and regulatory policies are in place to safeguard the interests of all citizens.

As Oklahomans, our goal should be to ensure that legislative advances promote not only technological innovation but also public welfare and equitable economic opportunity. As HB 3594 has already passed through both houses, it now rests with the governor to decide its fate.

I urge our governor not to sign this bill into law as currently drafted, without thorough considerations of its broader implications. It is essential that we call for a comprehensive review and possibly future legislative adjustments that address the potential environmental impacts, the risk of widened economic disparities, and the need for robust consumer protections. Our state deserves a law that not only fuels technological growth but also protects and benefits every resident, ensuring a sustainable and inclusive future for all Oklahomans.

Bradley Havenar

Bradley Havenar is a resident of Guthrie and a passionate advocate for justice and community development. For more details on HB 3594, go to Oklahoma Legislature's official page http://oklegislature.gov/BillInfo.aspx?Bill=hb3594

