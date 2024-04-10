This Is the Last V-10 Lamborghini Huracán

It’s taken a decade but the final Lamborghini Huracán is here.

The Italian supercar specialists unveiled the swansong for the long-running model on Tuesday, the one-of-10 Super Trofeo Jota (STJ). The racing-inspired variant doesn’t just mark the end of the line for the Huracán—its hybrid successor is expected to debut later this year—it’s also set to be the marque’s last supercar solely powered by a naturally aspirated V-10.

The final Huracàn is based on the rear-wheel-drive Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) from 2020. As such, the two models are quite similar. The difference is that the newer car has a revised aero kit that includes new carbon-fiber flicks up front and a rear wing with an increased angle of three degrees. Those may sound like minuscule changes—and it will take a well-trained eye to even spot the differences—but Lamborghini says they increased downforce by 10 percent and shaved a full second off the vehicle’s lap time at the Nardò Technical Center Handling Track. The car also wears 20-inch single-nut rims wrapped in model-specific Bridgestone Potenza Race tires. The car comes with two motorsports-style liveries—Blu Eliadi with red and white details (which can be seen above) and Grigio Telesto grey with red and white details.

Lamborghini Huracán STJ

Unfortunately, the STJ’s powertrain isn’t any more powerful than that of its predecessor. The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 produces 631 hp and 417 ft lbs of torque, which is routed to the rear axle once again by a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The STJ does come with some new mechanical hardware, though. The chief upgrade is a set of four-way shock absorbers at each wheel. The setup has been designed to improve grip and reduce spring stiffness without compromising control.

Performance figures weren’t provided but the STO can go from zero to 62 mph in just 3.0 seconds and had a top speed of 192 mph. Because of the tweaks to its body and suspension, it’s likely the STJ can better at least one of those numbers, if not both.

A rear 3/4 view of the Lamborghini Huracán STJ

The biggest difference between the Super Trofeo models is one of availability. Lamborghini is reported to have built as many as 2,000 examples of the STO, whereas it only plans to build 10 examples of the STJ. You’re out of luck if you haven’t already put your name down for one, because the entire Huracán production line has been sold out since last spring. That’s likely why the brand hasn’t said how much the STJ will cost, but we imagine it comes in north of the STO’s $327,838 starting price.

