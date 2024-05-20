Lamborghini’s Huracán Hybrid Successor Will Have a V-8

The Lamborghini Huracan’s successor may only have a hybrid-assisted V-8 but it will still pack a nasty punch.

The Italian marque has confirmed that an eight-cylinder will be at the heart of the hybrid powertrain in its next supercar, according to Top Gear. It’s smaller than the V-10 it’s replacing but is actually more potent than that mill’s most powerful iteration.

More from Robb Report

News about the V-8 is the first real concrete information we’ve received from the automaker about the car codenamed “634.” We’ll have to wait for the full details about the new engine, which was reportedly built from scratch, but it’s hard not to be intrigued by what the company has shared—specifically the claim that it will have a redline at 10,000 rpm.

That figure alone should calm any concerns enthusiasts may have about Lamborghini’s decision to do away with two cylinders, but the rest of the flat-plane-crank V-8 sounds pretty impressive too. The high-revving mill will have a displacement of 4.0 liters and come equipped with a pair of turbochargers. It will also be capable of delivering 789 horses and 538 ft lbs of twist from the time of its debut. That will make it one of the more potent V-8s on the market and comfortably more powerful than the Huracán’s V-10, according to Car and Driver. The most powerful version of that engine had an output that topped out at 631 hp and 417 fr lbs of torque.

Of course, that output is just a portion of the power we can expect from the company’s next supercar. The twin-turbocharged V-8 will also get some help from a hybrid system similar to that found in last year’s Revuelto. The setup will reportedly include a trio of electric motors. The exact layout of the motors is unknown right now, but one is expected to be situated between the vehicle’s V-8 and its eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The electrified system is expected to kick in an additional 146 hp and 221 ft lbs of torque. The next Raging Bull won’t be wanting for power, in other words.

Lamborghini is expected to pull back the curtain on the Huracán successor before the year is out. When it does, the car will join the Revuelto and just-unveiled Urus SE in the company’s new all-hybrid lineup.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.