Kotaku Asks: What Was Your Fave Gamer Gift Ever?

Christmas and Hanukkah are both over, which means folks are probably still cleaning their homes and fridges of all the festivities. (I know I am.) But before you go back to playing with your new goodies, though, Kotaku has a question for you, dear reader: what was your fave gift ever?

This can be anything gaming-related from any year, so don’t limit yourself to just 2023. For example, my fave gift was an Xbox 360, but to explain why, I need to do a story time. So, pull up a chair, grab your coffee—or festive drink of choice—and relax while I speak about my late grandma and Christmas 2006.

Read more

When Christmas Day came, my bestie and I, dejected by the thought of no games, were shook to find exactly what I had asked for under the plastic-and-steel Christmas tree. We should’ve been called Twin Jokers with how our smiles reached from ear-to-ear. “Ecstatic” doesn’t even begin to explain the feeling. My bestie and I ripped through the boxes, grabbed the console and game and controller, bolted to my room, closed the door, hooked everything up, and beat Gears of War multiple times in one weekend. It was the best gaming gift I ever got, one that set me on the course to where I am now.

My grandma’s no longer with me. She passed away on July, 13, 2022 at 3:33 a.m. PT. An angel number, so they say. I’m eternally grateful for her because without her, I wouldn’t be me. I wouldn’t be here.

So, Kotaku readers, what was your fave gaming-related gift? Do you have a story to go with it, too? Let’s do a little show and tell in the comments.

More from Kotaku

Sign up for Kotaku's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.