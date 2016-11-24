Kohl’s Black Friday 2016 sale is now live

Kohl’s is one of the giant retailers who’ll stop at nothing to get your cash this holiday season. That includes launching online Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving so that busy customers can buy discounted products from the comfort of their own home.

Thankfully, that’s great news for anyone happy to purchase holiday gifts at discounted prices without stepping into actual brick-and-mortar stores and braving the masses.

If you’re shopping online at Kohl’s, then don’t forget to use coupon code NOVSAVE15 at checkout to get 15% off products that aren’t discounted. Furthermore, you’ll get $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend. That fake money can be redeemed on Cyber Monday, Kohl’s already confirmed, on various products — read more about Kohl’s Cyber Monday sale here.

As for retail stores, Kohl’s will open retail stores later on Thursday, at 6:00 PM, just like Target.

Here are some of Kohl’s tech deals for this year’s Black Friday festivities:

Consoles and games

$249.99 PlayStation 4 Uncharted 4 bundle (save $50 and get $75 in Kohl’s Cash)

$249.99 Xbox One S Minecraft bundle (save $50 and get $75 in Kohl’s Cash)

TV and streaming sticks

$499.99 55-inch LG 4K LED Smart TV (save $250 and get $150 in Kohl’s Cash)

$249.99 49-inch Haier 4K Ultra HDTV (save $100 and get $75 in Kohl’s Cash)

$249.99 40-inch Samsung HD LED Smart TV (save $280 and get $75 in Kohl’s Cash)

$179.99 39-inch Vizio LED TV (save $50 and get $45 in Kohl’s Cash)

$119.99 32-inch Hisense HD LED TV (save $60 and get $30 in Kohl’s Cash)

$44.99 Roku 2 digital HD streaming media player (save $25)

Wearables

$369 Apple Watch Series 2 38mm (get $105 in Kohl’s Cash)

$269 Apple Watch Series 1 38mm (get $75 in Kohl’s Cash)

$129.99 Fitbit Charge 2 (save $20 and get $30 in Kohl’s Cash)

$99.99 Fitbit Alta (save $30and get $30 in Kohl’s Cash)

Accessories and Miscellaneous

$449.99 Canon EOS Rebel DSLR with Wi-Fi, bag, and two lenses (save $300 and get $135 in Kohl’s Cash)

$349.99 Razor Hovertrax 2.0 self-balancing scooter (save $110 and get $105 in Kohl’s Cash)

$299.99 Jetson V5 self-balancing scooter (save $80 and get $90 in Kohl’s Cash)

$199.99 Nest Learning Thermostat (save $50 and get $60 in Kohl’s Cash)

$149.99 Nest Cam (save $50 and get $75 in Kohl’s Cash)

$119.99 JBL Pulse 2 Bluetooth speaker (save $ and get $30 in Kohl’s Cash)

$119.99 Sphero BB-8 (save $30 and get $30 in Kohl’s Cash)

Head on over to Kohls.com to start shopping right now, and follow our Black Friday 2016 hub for more deals.

