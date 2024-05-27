KitchenAid Artisan vs. Cuisinart Precision Master: Which stand mixer is best?

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Jillian Tracy/CNN Underscored

Many home bakers dream of the day when they can finally add a stand mixer to their baking lineup. A workhorse of the home kitchen, a stand mixer can save you precious time and energy when you’re mixing up your favorite batters, doughs and toppings.

While KitchenAid is dominant when it comes to stand mixers, I wondered if the more affordable Cuisinart version could deliver the same performance for a fraction of the price. With my apron laced, oven preheated and baking essentials at the ready, I tested the two mixers side by side to see which was more blue ribbon-worthy.

KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer





Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan series mixer is a premium appliance that not only creates consistently well-mixed batters, but it's also a beautiful addition to any kitchen countertop.





Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer





Amazon

The Cuisinart Precision mixer is an easy-to-use machine that will help ease mixing and kneading burdens for more efficiency in your home kitchen.



$200 at Cuisinart

The KitchenAid has more countertop appeal

I’m not someone who generally fawns over countertop appliances, but the KitchenAid Artisan mixer is truly stunning. The sleek design, matte finish and, in this case, soft, Salt Blue color makes me feel like I’m working in an elegant pâtisserie, even if in reality I’m standing in a cramped corner of my NYC kitchen.

Priced at $200 more than the Cuisinart mixer, you can definitely see and feel the premium features your buck is going towards; solid metal construction, baked enamel coating and sturdy latches for the speed and locking mechanisms. The Cuisinart Precision Master mixer isn’t shabby either with stainless steel attachments and a die cast metal construction. Though, the shell of the machine is hard plastic, which just doesn’t quite have the same high-end feel as the KitchenAid.

Jillian Tracy/CNN Underscored

Frequent bakers can leave these mixers out on the countertop for easy access as they’ll slide underneath your upper cabinets when the heads are down. The KitchenAid mixer is a few pounds heavier than the Cuisinart and while that gives it a nice sturdy base for powerful mixing, it does make it a bit more taxing to lug out of a cabinet or pantry.

TL;DR: The KitchenAid is nicer to look at with more color options.

Quick comparison

Both are easy to use, but The KitchenAid is a bit more functional

Initially, I found the Cuisinart mixer easier to use. The 12-speed dial moved easily and I liked that the smaller speed increments allowed me to really fine tune how aggressive I wanted the mixing to be. The KitchenAid speed lever was a bit stickier at first and although it says it has 10 speeds, I had a hard time setting the speed to an odd number, as the machine only numbers the speeds in increments of 2. I really experienced only 7 main speed options instead of 10 on the KitchenAid.

Overall, the KitchenAid mixer seems to perform better at high speeds, mixing at a faster pace and with more force than the Cuisinart, but the Cuisinart has more slow speeds that give you better options for gently combining ingredients together.

Both machines have a latch that controls the tilt of the mixer head. On the KitchenAid, the control is a simple locking lever on the side of the machine which holds the head in place when switched to locked, but when unlocked, lets you freely move the head up or down. On the Cuisinart, the head lock is at the back of the machine. It locks the head both down in the mixing bowl and automatically locks the head up when you lift it up too, meaning you have to push the level again to lower the head back down into the bowl. Over time, I found it kind of annoying to have to reach to the back of the machine to lower the head when I was using the Cuisinart head on and preferred the layout of the KitchenAid mixer, since the speed and locking levers were closer to me as I was shuffling ingredients around.

Each mixer comes with a stainless steel bowl that locks into the mixer’s base and 3 mixing attachments. I did think the KitchenAid’s attachments required a little less coordination to slip on and off than the Cuisinart, but both still attached in seconds. Both mixers also have a space on the front of the head for adding additional attachments like pasta cutters or veggie spiralizers, though I did keep accidentally knocking off the magnetic cover for this part on the Cuisinart mixer.

Jillian Tracy/CNN Underscored

The mixers do produce a little bit of noise, but neither machine was louder than the other. They’re also very simple to clean. The mixing bowl and attachments, with the exception of the whisk head, are dishwasher-safe and the machines themselves easily wipe clean with a soft cloth and some water.

TL;DR: Both machines are easy to use straight out of the box. Though, I think the KitchenAid’s design makes more sense and lets you add ingredients and change attachments more seamlessly.

Both can easily mix an array of recipes, but the KitchenAid gets fluffy results faster

To get the machines warmed up, and get myself familiar with them, I started by running each through a mixing gauntlet with recipes that used each of the three included attachments: a vanilla loaf cake for the paddle mixers, vanilla buttercream frosting for the whisks and pizza dough for the dough hooks.

The Cuisinart easily handled all three recipes, beating together butter and sugar and combining wet and dry ingredients without spraying over the top of the bowl. The KitchenAid did the same, creating an evenly combined batter with no lumps. I was most impressed by how each machine brought together a plush ball of pizza dough in under 10 minutes, saving my hands from manually kneading and creating a floury mess on the counter.

To really get a sense of the differences between the machines, I also tested them side by side for a round of brown butter espresso chocolate chip cookies. Again, both creamed the butter and sugar together well and whipped in the eggs with ease. Once I added the dry ingredients and the batters really started to come together, I felt that the KitchenAid mixer was doing a better job fully mixing everything. The KitchenAid has a more narrowly shaped bowl where the paddle can easily reach almost every spot. Because it had less space to cover, the KitchenAid mixer seemed to be doing rotations around the bowl than the Cuisinart when both were set at a similar speed, resulting in more thoroughly mixed ingredients and less of a need to scrape down the bowl.

With the Cuisinart, the bowl is a bit wider, which is great for preventing ingredients from splashing out at higher speeds, but I do think the mixing head had a harder time covering the whole area of the bowl. I often had to scrape down the sides of the bowl toward the center to ensure all the ingredients were mixed. .

Jillian Tracy/CNN Underscored

But the most important question: did the recipes taste any different? I would say yes. The KitchenAid cookies had a much airier texture — all the sugars had been dissolved and mixed throughout the batter, producing a soft, light and balanced treat. The Cuisinart cookies were delicious as well, but had a slightly denser feel on first bite.

As a final test, I also ran a batch of whipped cream through each mixer. If you, like me, have ever been reduced to tears by trying to turn cream into whipped cream by hand, you’ll appreciate just how easily a stand mixer gets the job done. Both creams were fully whipped in about 2 minutes, but the KitchenAid was slightly quicker and again produced a cream that was lighter and fluffier than the Cuisinart one.

TL;DR: Both mixers will save you time and energy in the kitchen, but the KitchenAid will get your recipes done slightly quicker and with consistently fluffier results.

Bottom line

If at the end of the day you just want something to make home baking easier, both the KitchenAid and the Cuisinart are going to perform much better than a standard mixing bowl and spoon.

For the serious bakers who want professional performance at home, the KitchenAid is still our top pick. It’s going to get you the optimal results you want time after time — and with no fuss. The performance will come at higher cost, but since it’s beautiful and easy to use, you’ll likely find yourself reaching for it more and more in your home kitchen.

For occasional home bakers and experimenters, the Cuisinart is going to be your best bet. For $250 or less, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something that gives you the versatility and ease of this machine. So long as you follow the right recipe, you’ll end up with some truly tasty results.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

