Killer deal: Buy an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus at Target and get a free $300 gift card

If you still haven’t scooped up an iPhone 7, and are looking for a killer deal on one of the best smartphones of the year, then you should definitely check out this brand new Target iPhone 7 promo.





Target’s deal is offering customers a $300 gift card for every iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus purchased in a Target store. That’s almost half the price of the entry-level iPhone 7, and it’s a great deal.

The deal is too good to pass up if you’re okay with buying any iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus except for the red versions, and it does require the activation of a new line or eligibility for an upgrade. Here’s the fine print:

Valid in store only. Limit one manufacturer and one Target coupon per item. Limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day. Void if copied, scanned, altered, transferred, purchased, sold or prohibited by law. Item(s) may not be available at all stores. Not valid in Canada. Free Target GiftCard not valid as payment on this purchase; terms and conditions apply. Quantities limited; no rain checks. Maximum retail value $300 for free Target GiftCard. No cash value.

The deal expires on April 1st, so you have less than a week to jump on it — follow this link to learn more about Target’s iPhone 7 limited sale. If you’re looking for the red iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, that’s also available from Target (see the same link above), but unfortunately you won’t get a $300 gift card with either red model.

